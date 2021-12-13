What channel is Norwich v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich manager Dean Smith faces his former side Aston Villa just 36 days after being sacked by the Midlands club as the Premier League TV schedule intensifies this week.

Smith – who led Villa back to the Premier League and inspired a terrific campaign last time out – appeared to have organised Norwich in his opening matches.

However, back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Manchester United mean the Canaries remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Steven Gerrard’s hot start to life at Aston Villa has seen them start to look upwards as opposed to over their shoulders.

Villa sit 13th but one victory could catapult them back up to eighth in the Premier League as the festive season approaches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Aston Villa?

Norwich v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 14th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Norwich v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Aston Villa online

Norwich v Aston Villa team news

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Sorensen, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean; Cantwell, Pukki, Sargent.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Sanson; Ramsey, Watkins, Buendia.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Norwich v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Norwich v Aston Villa

Villa have won two games against awkward opponents and narrowly lost two games – to Man City and Liverpool – since Gerrard’s arrival.

The signs are very much looking up for the Villans and Gerrard will encourage his men to turn the screw against relegation-battlers.

Norwich have given themselves a glimmer of hope, but until they start scoring goals regularly, they are only heading to one destination.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-1 Aston Villa (7/1 at bet365)

