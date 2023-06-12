Scotland have won their two qualifiers so far to leave them at the top of Group A ahead of Spain.

Scotland will look to extend their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 qualifying as Steve Clarke's men travel to Norway on Saturday.

Clarke's side beat Cyprus 3-0 before pulling off an impressive 2-0 victory against the World No.10-ranked Spain at Hampden Park.

Scotland travel to Norway on Saturday before they turn their attention to hosting Georgia on Tuesday evening.

Norway are fourth out of five in Group A after losing one and drawing one of their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia respectively.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norway v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Norway v Scotland?

Norway v Scotland will take place on Saturday 17th June 2023.

Norway v Scotland kick-off time

Norway v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Norway v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Norway v Scotland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

