Ian Baraclough's men dispatched Luxembourg last week but had to rely on two late strikes, including one from veteran Steven Davis, to seal the deal at 3-1.

Northern Ireland head into their second clash of a muted international break against Hungary this evening.

They haven't qualified for Qatar 2022 and don't begin their Nations League journey until June so this is an experimental break to say the least.

Hungary earned plenty of rave reviews for their participation in the Group of Death at Euro 2020 last year.

They drew with France and Germany to shake up Group F and boast a range of talented, albeit fairly obscure, stars aiming to impress on the big stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Hungary on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Hungary?

Northern Ireland v Hungary will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Hungary will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Portugal v North Macedonia for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Hungary on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Hungary online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Northern Ireland v Hungary team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Flanagan, Cathcart, Brown; Dallas, Thompson, C. Evans, Saville, Ferguson; Magennis, Whyte

Hungary predicted XI: Dibusz; Lang, Botka, Kecskes; Nego, Gazdag, A. Nagy, Styles; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Szalai

Northern Ireland v Hungary odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Hungary

With neither side going to Qatar 2022, it's hard to see what the motivation is for either side beyond pride in this one.

Baraclough must rebuild his team's confidence ahead of the Nations League and beyond, as well as find a solution to weaning off the ever-reliable, ever-ageing Davis in midfield.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Hungary (6/1 at Bet365)

