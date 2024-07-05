Netherlands will arrive in the German capital with plenty of confidence after producing their best performance of the tournament so far in the round of 16 – brushing aside Romania in a 3-0 win courtesy of Cody Gakpo's opener and Donyell Mahlen's brace.

Standing in their way are a Turkish side, who after upsetting Austria in a chaotic round of 16 clash, will feel that this could be their year. They've shown real quality going forward and the determination to scrap out a result, which could make them a tough test for a Dutch team that have hardly been watertight at the back.

Ignore Spain v Germany, Portugal v France, and England v Switzerland, this could be the pick of the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Netherlands v Turkey at Euro 2024.

Netherlands v Turkey team news

Koeman is blessed with a squad without any injuries or suspensions, but he may well shuffle his pack ahead of Saturday's quarter-final. Mahlen's impressive performance off the bench against Romania could well see him return to the fold in the place of Steven Bergwijn.

It's bad news for Turkey, however, as reports suggest that round of 16 hero Mehdi Demiral may miss the game through a UEFA suspension related to his celebrations in the fallout of the Austria victory. Midfielders Ismail Yüksek and Orkun Kökçü are also suspended but Turkey will be able to welcome back captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin.

Netherlands v Turkey predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Turkey: Gunok; Muldur, Bardakci, Akaydin, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

