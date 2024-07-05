Netherlands v Turkey predictions: Who will win Euro 2024 quarter-final?
Our predictions for Netherlands v Turkey in Euro 2024 quarter-final, including who we think will win.
The fourth and final Euro 2024 quarter-final sees Netherlands face Turkey in Berlin on Saturday night – with either England or Switzerland waiting for the winner in the next round.
The Dutch scraped through the group stages as one of the best third-place teams but were at the races against Romania in the round of 16. Cody Gakpo's 20th-minute goal put them in the driving seat and they never looked back as they bagged a comfortable 3-0 win.
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman knows what it takes to lift the trophy, having been part of the 1988 winning team as a player, and this is an opportunity that he knows his players cannot pass up.
Turkey knocked out Austria in the last-16's battle of the dark horses – winning a wild, lung-busting match 2-1 in the pouring rain that many are calling the game of the tournament so far.
Vincenzo Montella's team were happy to embrace the chaos in that game, with enough quality in their ranks to see them through, and you feel that will be the approach again as they look to make it to the semi-finals for just the second time in their history.
RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Netherlands v Turkey at Euro 2024.
Netherlands v Turkey predictions
If Turkey's quarter-final was anything to go by, we could be in for something special in the German capital on Saturday night. Both Turkey and the Netherlands have shown a willingness to throw players forward during the tournament and that should make for a brilliant spectacle.
Another chaotic contest would be no surprise but the Dutch may just have too much quality and edge it in Berlin.
RadioTimes.com says... Netherlands 2-1 Turkey
