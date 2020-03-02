Forest are currently fourth, four points behind Fulham with a game in hand but tonight's opponents Middlesbrough are having a torrid time at the opposite end of the table.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men are mired in the relegation zone after no win in nine games, with only Hull City gathering fewer points in the Championship so far this calendar year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest?

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 3rd March 2020.

What channel is Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Middlesbrough have lost four of their last six Championship games against Nottingham Forest, while they have not won a league game since their shock victory over West Brom in December.

Meanwhile Forest have been excellent away from home this season, winning eight times on their travels already, so it’s hard to look part another win for the Tricky Trees.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Nottingham Forest