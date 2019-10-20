Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle in their most recent outing, and have scored just seven goals in 10 games since their opening day 4-0 demolition of Chelsea.

Liverpool enter the game in rampant form with their 100 per cent winning record in tact in the Premier League this season.

The Reds have opened up an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table already and will be determined to extend that with a big display at Old Trafford.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 20th October 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 3:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United haven’t been turned over in 2019/20 yet, they’ve just whimpered to defeats.

It’s a damning indictment of United’s position that the most positive aspect of their season is that they’ve only lost by two goals or more once in 2019/20.

A lack of goals is crippling them, and Liverpool’s tight rearguard will be in no mood to show mercy.

Liverpool limited the multi-pronged Leicester to minimal chances in their last outing, and will hope to comfortably shut down toothless United in this one.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool