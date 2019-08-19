The iconic shirts have been produced by Adidas once again with a clean, fresh look for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ahead of next season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Man Utd kits for 2019/20.

Man Utd home kit 2019/20

Paul Pogba is front and centre in United's promotional campaign for their new home kit.

The design is simple but smart with Adidas opting for a slick red with sharp black trim.

United's badge is given special treatment with a golden lining and black shield.

Man Utd away kit 2019/20

The 'snakeskin' design is sure to divide and already fragmented fanbase, but it's certainly a fresh look for the Red Devils.

The black trim extends to the sponsor, brand and club logos, with the United badge getting special treatment to blend into the design.

Man Utd third kit 2019/20

Manchester United launched their third kit a week into the new season, showcasing a black shirt with red trim.

How to buy the Man Utd kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Man Utd kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Man Utd club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Man Utd 2019/20 home kit on Amazon.