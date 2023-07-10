Man Utd pre-season 2023: TV coverage, fixtures, dates and UK times
Check out how to watch Man Utd's pre-season fixtures, including TV details and more.
Manchester United are gearing up for a return to the Champions League after an encouraging maiden campaign under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.
A third-place finish in last season's Premier League earned the Red Devils a ticket back to the top table of European football, while success in the Carabao Cup was considered by many to be the icing on the cake.
The Dutch boss will not rest on his laurels, however, and he will be hoping the club's protracted takeover does not impinge on his summer plans as the club look to take another step back to the summit of the English game.
A big name has already made their way through the Old Trafford arrivals door in the form of Mason Mount, who has joined from Chelsea for an initial £55 million, and fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of their new signing in pre-season action.
A jam-packed summer schedule will see the United squad take in eight friendlies across a number of different countries including a headline tour of the United States of America where they will play Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
More like this
The Red Devils kick off their pre-season campaign in Norway against relegated rivals Leeds before heading across the pond via a quick stop in Scotland to face French outfit Lyon.
It is back to Old Trafford to play fellow Champions League qualifiers RC Lens before rounding things off against Athletic Bilbao on neutral soil in the Republic of Ireland.
Ten Hag will see the month-long build-up as a chance to get new signings up to speed with his tactics and ensure his troops are ready to hit the ground running when they host Wolves in their first game of the Premier League season.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Man Utd pre-season 2023 fixtures
All UK time.
Wednesday 12th July
Man Utd v Leeds (4pm) MUTV
Wednesday 19th July
Man Utd v Lyon (2pm) MUTV
Saturday 22nd July
Arsenal v Man Utd (10pm) MUTV / Arsenal.com
Wednesday 26th July
Man Utd v Wrexham (3:30am) MUTV
Thursday 27th July
Real Madrid v Man Utd (3:30am) MUTV
Monday 31st July
Man Utd v Dortmund (2am) MUTV
Saturday 5th August
Man Utd v Lens (12:45pm) MUTV
Sunday 6th August
Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao (4pm) MUTV
How to watch Man Utd pre-season on TV
Man Utd fans are in luck, as every game on their 2023 pre-season schedule will be broadcast live via MUTV, as well as on ManUtd.com, and via the Manchester United App.
Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.