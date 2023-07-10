The Dutch boss will not rest on his laurels, however, and he will be hoping the club's protracted takeover does not impinge on his summer plans as the club look to take another step back to the summit of the English game.

A big name has already made their way through the Old Trafford arrivals door in the form of Mason Mount, who has joined from Chelsea for an initial £55 million, and fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of their new signing in pre-season action.

A jam-packed summer schedule will see the United squad take in eight friendlies across a number of different countries including a headline tour of the United States of America where they will play Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

More like this

The Red Devils kick off their pre-season campaign in Norway against relegated rivals Leeds before heading across the pond via a quick stop in Scotland to face French outfit Lyon.

It is back to Old Trafford to play fellow Champions League qualifiers RC Lens before rounding things off against Athletic Bilbao on neutral soil in the Republic of Ireland.

Ten Hag will see the month-long build-up as a chance to get new signings up to speed with his tactics and ensure his troops are ready to hit the ground running when they host Wolves in their first game of the Premier League season.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Wednesday 12th July

Man Utd v Leeds (4pm) MUTV

Wednesday 19th July

Man Utd v Lyon (2pm) MUTV

Saturday 22nd July

Arsenal v Man Utd (10pm) MUTV / Arsenal.com

Wednesday 26th July

Man Utd v Wrexham (3:30am) MUTV

Thursday 27th July

Real Madrid v Man Utd (3:30am) MUTV

Monday 31st July

Man Utd v Dortmund (2am) MUTV

Saturday 5th August

Man Utd v Lens (12:45pm) MUTV

Sunday 6th August

Man Utd v Athletic Bilbao (4pm) MUTV

How to watch Man Utd pre-season on TV

Man Utd fans are in luck, as every game on their 2023 pre-season schedule will be broadcast live via MUTV, as well as on ManUtd.com, and via the Manchester United App.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.