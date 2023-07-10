A refresh of Guardiola's star-studded squad is underway as Gundogan opted to join Barcelona upon the expiration of his contract and £30 million was spent to lure Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to plug the hole.

Like most of the Premier League clubs, City will be on their travels in pre-season as a tour of South Korea and Japan has been booked in.

The English champions kick off their friendly schedule against Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos before facing Guardiola's former club Bayern Munich and Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

It is back to home soil for their final warm-up game against Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield, a trophy City have not lifted since 2019.

Guardiola will be hoping the short and sharp pre-season gets his players in tune for the start of another successful campaign, with a trip to club legend Vincent Kompany's Burnley raising the curtain on the 2023/24 Premier League.

Man City pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 23rd July

Yokohama F Marinos v Man City (TBC) City+

Wednesday 26th July

Bayern Munich v Man City (11:30am) City+

Sunday 30th July

Man City v Atletico Madrid (12pm) City+

Sunday 6th August

Community Shield: Man City v Arsenal (4pm) ITV1 / ITVX

How to watch Man City pre-season on TV

Man City fans are in luck as the three friendlies on their 2023 pre-season schedule will be broadcast live via City+. Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £4.99 monthly rolling contract but the coverage can then be accessed via the website, app, and on TV.

Fans can tune in to watch the Community Shield for free on ITV1. You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

