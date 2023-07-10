Like the bulk of their Premier League rivals, Arsenal are racking up the air miles in pre-season, which kicks off with a trip to Germany to face 2. Bundesliga outfit Nurnberg.

After a superb camp in the United States of America last summer, Arsenal chiefs have decided to make a return trip to the other side of the pond for the bulk of their friendly fixtures.

The MLS All-Stars - under the management of England legend Wayne Rooney - are first up in Washington DC, it is a short hop to New York for the second game of the tour against Premier League rivals Manchester United before a cross-country trek to Los Angeles to take on Barcelona.

Arsenal round off their pre-season fixture list on home soil against Adolf Hütter's Monaco in the Emirates Cup as Mikel Arteta looks to fine tune his team for the twin demands of the Premier League and Champions League.

They are not quite done there, however, as the Community Shield against Manchester City presents Arteta with one final chance to test and tweak his tactics ahead of their opener at home to Nottingham Forest, with the Gooners dreaming of a silverware-laden year.

More like this

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Thursday 13th July

Nurnberg v Arsenal (6pm) Arsenal.com

Thursday 20th July

MLS All Stars v Arsenal (1:30am) Apple TV

Saturday 22nd July

Arsenal v Man Utd (10pm) Arsenal.com / MUTV

Thursday 27th July

Arsenal v Barcelona (3:30am) Arsenal.com

Wednesday 2nd August

Arsenal v Monaco (6pm) Arsenal.com

Sunday 6th August

Community Shield: Man City v Arsenal (4pm) ITV1 / ITVX

How to watch Arsenal pre-season on TV

Fans will be able to watch four games of Arsenal's pre-season schedule live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app. The games will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing £4.99 each for UK viewers, and will include matchday coverage and analysis.

Some restrictions do apply for the Arsenal.com coverage. The Gunners's opener against Nurnberg will not be available for viewers in Germany, while the clash against Monaco will be unavailable to viewers in France.

Arsenal fans wishing to watch the friendly against the MLS All-Stars will need an Apple TV subscription, which costs £6.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

Supporters can tune in to watch the Community Shield for free on ITV1. You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.