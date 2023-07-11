A return to the top four heads the agenda for Tottenham, but Postecoglou has his work cut out as the players he has inherited could only limp to an eighth-place finish in last season's Premier League table.

It is, therefore, a crucial pre-season for the new manager as he assesses his squad, improves their fitness levels and works on tactics, with attacking football at the heart of his philosophy. The addition of playmaker James Maddison should certainly help their creativity in the final third.

Harry Kane's future continues to dominate the talk off the pitch and Postecoglou also has to deal with plenty of travel in pre-season as Tottenham have booked pre-season fixtures in Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Premier League rivals West Ham, relegated Leicester and Italian giants Roma are their opponents on tour before rounding off their friendly schedule against Shakhtar Donetsk on home soil 'in a match dedicated to the people of Ukraine'.

Tottenham pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Tuesday 18th July

Tottenham v West Ham (11am) SpursPlay

Sunday 23rd July

Tottenham v Leicester (11am) SpursPlay

Wednesday 26th July

Tottenham v Roma (12:30pm) SpursPlay

Sunday 6th August

Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk (2pm) SpursPlay

How to watch Tottenham pre-season on TV

Tottenham fans are in luck as every one of their pre-season games will be broadcast live on SPURSPLAY.

Supporters must pay a £45 annual fee to sign up, which is reduced to £35 for season ticket holders, but the pre-season coverage will be available via the website and app.

