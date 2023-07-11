Newcastle pre-season 2023: TV coverage, fixtures, dates and UK times
Check out how to watch Newcastle's pre-season fixtures, including TV details and more.
These are exciting times on Tyneside as Champions League football returns to St James' Park for the 2023/24 campaign.
Newcastle - under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - secured a fourth-place finish in last season's Premier League to earn their place at the top table of European football after a 20-year absence.
Eddie Howe will need to add more quality and depth to his squad to cope with the demands of Premier League and Champions League football, but the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a real statement of intent.
Tonali has been on international duty with Italy at the European Under-21 Championship so it's unlikely he will be involved in Newcastle's pre-season opener against local outfit Gateshead or their next game against Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox.
The Magpies will then join a number of fellow Premier League teams in jetting off the United States of America for a pre-season tour, with Summer Series friendlies against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton on their schedule.
Newcastle have a challenging set of fixtures to kick off the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and a positive pre-season on and off the pitch could prove crucial if they are to prove they are back in the big time for good.
Newcastle pre-season 2023 fixtures
All UK time.
Saturday 15th July
Gateshead v Newcastle (12:30pm) NUFC TV
Tuesday 18th July
Rangers v Newcastle (7:45pm) NUFC TV / RangersTV
Monday 24th July
Summer Series: Newcastle v Aston Villa (12am) Sky Sports TBC
Thursday 27th July
Summer Series: Chelsea v Newcastle (1:15am) ChelseaFC.com / Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 29th July
Summer Series: Brighton v Newcastle (12:30am) Sky Sports TBC
How to watch Newcastle pre-season on TV
Newcastle fans can catch live coverage of their team's first two pre-season games on NUFC TV.
The Summer Series fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).
