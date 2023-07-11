Eddie Howe will need to add more quality and depth to his squad to cope with the demands of Premier League and Champions League football, but the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a real statement of intent.

Tonali has been on international duty with Italy at the European Under-21 Championship so it's unlikely he will be involved in Newcastle's pre-season opener against local outfit Gateshead or their next game against Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox.

The Magpies will then join a number of fellow Premier League teams in jetting off the United States of America for a pre-season tour, with Summer Series friendlies against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton on their schedule.

Newcastle have a challenging set of fixtures to kick off the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and a positive pre-season on and off the pitch could prove crucial if they are to prove they are back in the big time for good.

Newcastle pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 15th July

Gateshead v Newcastle (12:30pm) NUFC TV

Tuesday 18th July

Rangers v Newcastle (7:45pm) NUFC TV / RangersTV

Monday 24th July

Summer Series: Newcastle v Aston Villa (12am) Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 27th July

Summer Series: Chelsea v Newcastle (1:15am) ChelseaFC.com / Sky Sports TBC

Saturday 29th July

Summer Series: Brighton v Newcastle (12:30am) Sky Sports TBC

How to watch Newcastle pre-season on TV

Newcastle fans can catch live coverage of their team's first two pre-season games on NUFC TV.

The Summer Series fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).

