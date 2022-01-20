The Magpies are in a dire predicament with just one Premier League win to their name under Eddie Howe's command while teams around them begin to show signs of pulling themselves together.

Newcastle United look hapless but heavily armed right now as the January transfer window hits full throttle.

Newcastle haven't just entered the last chance saloon, they've dragged up a chair to the bar and cleaned out the supplies. They're wobbling, they're clinging on, but the ace up their sleeve is a vast pot of cash ready to be spent.

The new Saudi Arabian owners will be desperate to survive in the top flight after taking control of the club from Mike Ashley's hands and have already shown a signal of intent with the captures of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood for big money.

However, what is evident on Tyneside is that a hefty striker and experienced full-back are simply not going to be enough to pull out of a season-long tailspin.

Fans will be excited at the prospect of being able to snap up talents to aid their cause, but wary that picking the wrong signings at the wrong time would only add weight to their current plunging trajectory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Newcastle transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports

IN

Summer

Joe Willock (Arsenal – £26m)

January

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid – £12m)

Chris Wood (Burnley – £25m)

OUT

Summer

Yoshinoro Muto (Vissel Kobe – free)

Christian Atsu (Al-Raed – free)

Florian Lejeune (Alaves – undisc.)

Matty Longstaff (Aberdeen – loan)

Andy Carroll (Free agent)

Henri Saivet (Free agent)

January

N/A

Newcastle transfer news and rumours

If you're reading this, you've more than likely been linked with a move to Newcastle by now in January. It would be quicker to take note of players not linked with a trip to Tyneside this month.

Jesse Lingard is one of the latest names to emerge as a genuine target. The Man Utd forward has been tipped to join the Magpies on loan, though it remains to be seen whether United will let him leave, even temporarily.

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is probably the most credible link in the window so far. Numerous reports have tipped him to sign for around £30m but recent reports suggest an unnamed Premier League side has matched the bid.

Lille defender Sven Botman was a top target for Howe but it remains to be seen whether they will cough up the price tag of potentially more than £30m.

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has been linked with a loan move with an obligation to buy should Newcastle survive this campaign, though take those links with a pinch of salt after the Atlanta director Umberto Marino quashed reports linking the Magpies with Robin Gosens.

He said: “Every day we read in the newspapers of Atalanta players in talks with Newcastle. It seems like a lottery. We’re waiting for Gosens to come back from injury.”

In terms of failed moves, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard have both reportedly spurned advances of the Magpies.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.