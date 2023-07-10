A revamped midfield has been identified as key to climbing back up the table and Liverpool moved quickly in the summer window to land their major transfer targets, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Supporters will get their first glimpse of the new boys in action in pre-season, with a couple of tours on the agenda.

Once all his players have returned from their holidays, Klopp leads Liverpool to Germany for a training camp that includes friendlies against 2. Bundesliga sides Karlsruher SC and Greuther Fürth.

From there, they make the lengthy trip to Singapore for a pair of games at the National Stadium against relegated Leicester and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

As well as getting his players fit enough to return to their gegenpressing best, Klopp will see this pre-season as an opportunity to fine-tune his tactics so his side are ready to hit the ground running in their Premier League opener at Chelsea.

Liverpool pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Wednesday 19th July

Karlsruher v Liverpool (5:30pm) LFCTV

Monday 24th July

Greuther Furth v Liverpool (12pm) LFCTV

Sunday 30th July

Leicester v Liverpool (10am) LFCTV

Wednesday 2nd August

Bayern Munich v Liverpool (TBC) LFCTV

How to watch Liverpool pre-season on TV

Liverpool fans are in luck because the entirety of the club's pre-season schedule will be exclusively broadcast live via LFCTV Go. Supporters have the option of a monthly or annual subscription.

