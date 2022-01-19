The Reds have been reluctant to match their rivals in terms of raw spending power but this may have contributed to an uphill struggle for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have struggled in the absence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race but they will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are to catch Manchester City. Could the January transfer window offer them a lifeline?

The trio will return from the Africa Cup of Nations desperate to help their side back into a close-quarters scrap with City, but will they meet any new signings on their return?

Fans want to see greater depth among their squad which has been forced to rely on youngsters to fill gaps. There are also concerns over Liverpool's defensive stability in 2021/22, though it's more likely they will seek to address those issues in midfield.

Klopp will expect backing this month with his team's ambitions potentially resting on the ability to reinforce, but will the board give him what he wants?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Liverpool transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports.

IN

Summer

Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig – £36m)

January

N/A

OUT

Summer

Harry Wilson (Fulham – £12.5m)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin – £6m)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Lyon – £5.5m)

Marko Grujic (Porto – loan)

Gini Wijnaldum (PSG – free)

Rhys Williams (Swansea – loan)

Ben Davies (Sheffield United – loan)

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall – loan)

Ben Woodburn (Hearts – loan)

January

N/A

Liverpool transfer news and rumours

There hasn't been too much chatter in terms of solid links to players in the January transfer window from a Liverpool perspective but one name that won't go away is that of Jarrod Bowen.

The West Ham winger has been in superb form this season as a hard-working attacking outlet and fits the mould of Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and other stars who have been picked on the way up in their career before being perfected at Anfield. Klopp rarely plumps for the finished article.

Leeds superstar Raphinha has also been touted for a move to Liverpool but it appears that he is close to signing a new deal that will keep him at Elland Road for now.

Jules Kounde has been sounded out as a possible defensive reinforcement, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to part with up to £75m for the Sevilla star.

