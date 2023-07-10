Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League after being appointed as Frank Lampard's successor. A number of senior figures including Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount have left for new pastures, while attacking reinforcements have arrived in the form of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

After a couple of weeks hard graft on the training pitches at the club's Cobham HQ, Pochettino will take his new team Stateside for a five-game pre-season jaunt that includes Summer Series friendlies against Premier League rivals Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham.

Chelsea's tour starts with a fixture against League Two outfit Wrexham - backed by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - and concludes with a glamour tie against German giants Borussia Dortmund, just a week before the real action gets underway.

It is, arguably, the most important pre-season in Chelsea's recent history and Pochettino will be eager to get his new players up to speed in time for their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Chelsea pre-season 2023 fixtures

All UK time.

Thursday 20th July

Chelsea v Wrexham (12:30am) ChelseaFC.com

Sunday 23rd July

Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea v Brighton (12am) ChelseaFC.com / Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 27th July

Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea v Newcastle (1:15am) ChelseaFC.com / Sky Sports TBC

Sunday 30th July

Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea v Fulham (7:45pm) ChelseaFC.com / Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 3rd August

Chelsea v Dortmund (12:30am) ChelseaFC.com

How to watch Chelsea pre-season on TV

Luckily for Chelsea supporters, pre-season games will be broadcast live and exclusively on the club website and via the 5th Stand app.

The Summer Series fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).

