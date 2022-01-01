Chelsea transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

The Blues entered the 2021/22 season as Champions League winners with high hopes of dragging Manchester City and Liverpool into a three-way Premier League title race.

Chelsea have experienced a mixed bag of fortunes over the last year and the January transfer window 2022 offers a chance to refresh.

Unfortunately for them, that hasn’t materialised. Chelsea have stuttered in recent weeks with growing discontent emerging as Romelu Lukaku cast doubt on his future with the club.

Thomas Tuchel has an opportunity to strengthen his hand in January with some reinforcements, but will he be given big money to do so?

Fans will be desperate to seeing a left-back come through the doors to ease injury troubles, while more firepower up front could be required.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Chelsea transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Chelsea transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports

IN

Summer

Romelu Lukaku (Inter – £100m)

Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid – loan)

Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham – free)

January

N/A

OUT

Summer

Tammy Abraham (Roma – £36m)

Kurt Zouma (West Ham – £31m)

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan – £25m)

Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta – £8m)

Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow – £4.5m)

Tiemoue Bakayoko (AC Milan – loan)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan – £1m)

Emerson (Lyon – loan)

Michy Batshuayi (PSV – loan)

Kenedy (Flamengo – loan)

Ethan Ampadu (Venezia – loan)

Billy Gilmour (Norwich – loan)

January

Lewis Baker (Stoke – Undisc.)

Chelsea transfer news and rumours

PSG left-back Laywin Kurzawa is the latest left-back name in the frame with a loan deal touted.

He would arrive to fill the hole left by Ben Chilwell who is out injured, with only Marcos Alonso left to cover the position. Emerson Palmieri, who is currently out on loan at Lyon, could also be recalled to the club if a transfer deal fails to materialise.

Veteran winger Ivan Perisic has once again been linked with a move to the Premier League with his Inter contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Defensive stars Jules Kounde (Sevilla) and Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) have also been linked with switches to Stamford Bridge to shore up the backline.

The future of Armando Broja remains up in the air following his upturn in form on loan at Southampton. He is likely to see out the season with the Saints, but his eye-catching displays could see him remain in west London beyond this season.

