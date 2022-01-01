Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

The Gunners are very much in the conversation for a Champions League place despite a torrid start that saw them rooted to the foot of the Premier League after three defeats to kick-start the campaign.

Arsenal have lurched from ridiculous to sublime in 2021/22 so far and will hope that a successful January transfer window can aid their cause for a place in the top four.

Mikel Arteta has overcome intense pressure and scrutiny on his role at the club and is looking to the future with a young, blossoming squad.

The Spanish coach will hope to be backed once again this January, whether that be to strengthen with first-team ready stars or young prospects destined for the top in years to come.

Fans will be scouring the internet for all the latest transfer rumours, and we’ve got all you need to know right here in bitesize form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports

IN

Summer

Nuno Tavares (Benfica – £7m)

Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht – £15.75m)

Ben White (Brighton – £52m)

Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid – £31.5m)

Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United – £25m)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna – £16.75m)

January

N/A

OUT

Summer

Joe Willock (Newcastle – £26m)

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart – loan)

Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille – loan)

William Saliba (Marseille – loan)

Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina – loan)

Willian (Free agent)

Reiss Nelson (Feyenoord – loan)

Alex Runarsson (OH Leuven – loan)

Hector Bellerin (Betis – loan)

January

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma – loan)

Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a big-money bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Fees have been touted up to £50m plus Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan with the Italian club.

The latest update is that Fiorentina would be open to selling their prime asset for the right price, though Vlahovic himself reportedly wants to wait until the summer to make a decision on his future.

Former Barcelona midfield Arthur could arrive at the Emirates on loan from Juventus after falling out of favour while the Gunners have also been credited with interest in Gini Wijnaldum and Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

In terms of outgoings, the arrival of Vlahovic could open the door to a range of strikers leaving the club. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the side following disciplinary action from the club over lateness.

He has been linked with a move to Barcelona, while Eddie Nketiah has been linked with Crystal Palace. Alexandre Lacazette has been one of Arsenal’s better experienced heads this season and reports suggest he has rejected a big-money move to plunge down the table to join cash-rich, quality-poor Newcastle.

