Pep Guardiola will no doubt consistently dip into his box of tricks between now and May, and he could be swayed to snap up fresh personnel as well.

Manchester City may be wounded in the Premier League title race, but rule them out at your peril.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man City transfer news and rumours

Updated: 26th January

It's all quiet on the City front as Guardiola looks set to stick with the hand he has been dealt.

The arrival of hot prospect Maximo Perrone could be their only signing of the window with little apparent need for extra bodies in the squad.

City have a solid array of talents, but orchestrating them to strike the right tune has been tricky for Guardiola in 2022/23 so far. The likes of Julian Alvarez will hope to see more action in the remainder of the season, while the emergence of Rico Lewis has closed down the need for another full-back.

Man City transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports.

IN

Summer 2022

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) £52m

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) £42m

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) £15m

Julian Alvarez (River Plate) £14m

Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht) £11m

Stefan Ortega Moreno (Arminia Bielefeld) Free

January 2023

Maximo Perrone (Velez Sarsfield) £8m

OUT

Summer 2022

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) £50m

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) £45m

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) £32m

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £15m

Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) £7.2m

Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £10.5m

Darko Gyabi (Leeds) £5m

Fernandinho (Released)

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) Loan

James McAtee (Sheffield United) Loan

Liam Delap (Stoke City) Loan

January 2023

Liam Delap (Preston) Loan

