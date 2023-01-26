Man City transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals
Your complete guide to the latest Man City transfer news in the January transfer window 2023.
Manchester City may be wounded in the Premier League title race, but rule them out at your peril.
Pep Guardiola will no doubt consistently dip into his box of tricks between now and May, and he could be swayed to snap up fresh personnel as well.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Man City transfer news and rumours
Updated: 26th January
It's all quiet on the City front as Guardiola looks set to stick with the hand he has been dealt.
The arrival of hot prospect Maximo Perrone could be their only signing of the window with little apparent need for extra bodies in the squad.
City have a solid array of talents, but orchestrating them to strike the right tune has been tricky for Guardiola in 2022/23 so far. The likes of Julian Alvarez will hope to see more action in the remainder of the season, while the emergence of Rico Lewis has closed down the need for another full-back.
Man City transfer done deals
Fees approximate, based on reports.
IN
Summer 2022
- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) £52m
- Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) £42m
- Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) £15m
- Julian Alvarez (River Plate) £14m
- Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht) £11m
- Stefan Ortega Moreno (Arminia Bielefeld) Free
January 2023
- Maximo Perrone (Velez Sarsfield) £8m
OUT
Summer 2022
- Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) £50m
- Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) £45m
- Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) £32m
- Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £15m
- Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) £7.2m
- Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £10.5m
- Darko Gyabi (Leeds) £5m
- Fernandinho (Released)
- Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) Loan
- James McAtee (Sheffield United) Loan
- Liam Delap (Stoke City) Loan
January 2023
- Liam Delap (Preston) Loan
