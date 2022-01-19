Ralf Rangnick has arrived to steady the ship, but that hasn't happened yet with big question marks being raised over his style and the squad he has inherited.

Manchester United are in a state of flux. The January transfer window offers them a lifeline to spend their problems away, because that's how it works, right?

The arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo among others seemingly marked a superb summer transfer window for the Red Devils but 2021/22 simply hasn't gone to plan.

A number of transfer targets have been raised, with varying degrees of truth behind each. It remains to be seen just how much cash the board are willing to splash without a long-term manager in place.

Fans will still scour the papers and the internet for all the latest transfer gossip as United face a pivotal moment in their bid for the top four this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man Utd transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports

IN

Summer

Jadon Sancho (Dortmund – £85m)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid – £40m)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus – £15m)

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa – free)

January

N/A

OUT

Summer

Daniel James (Leeds – £25m)

Andreas Pereira (Flamengo – loan)

Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa – loan)

Brandon Williams (Norwich – loan)

Facundo Pellistri (Alaves – loan)

Tahith Chong (Birmingham – loan)

Sergio Romero (Free agent)

January

Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli – loan)

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has emerged as a top target for United but not until the summer, which may disappoint fans who see the need for central midfield reinforcements as critical.

Amadou Haidara has also reportedly caught the attention of United who could duel Newcastle for the RB Leipzig midfielder's signature.

A long-time favourite of the transfer gossip columns, Denis Zakaria, could be on the move with United among the potential suitors for the Borussia Monchengladbach holding midfielder.

Declan Rice is never far from a link to United but it's unlikely that they would make a massive £100m move for the West Ham midfielder without a clear candidate to take over the managerial reins in the summer.

In terms of outgoings, Jesse Lingard is the subject of interest from Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season. West Ham would no doubt be interested in taking the forward back to the London Stadium, but there's very little chance United would strengthen a top four rival by handing them a coveted player.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba appear to be on their way out of Old Trafford in the coming months but the latter in particular is likely to leave in the summer with his contract set to expire.

