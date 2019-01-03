There will be no shortage of passion in this north-west derby match, and it's likely with the amount of creativity on the pitch we'll see goals galore.

Definitely NOT a match to miss if you're a football fan.

What time is the Manchester City v Liverpool Premier League game?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 3rd January 2019. TV coverage starts at 7pm.

How can I watch and stream Man City v Liverpool live?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Unfortunately, this match is not available to watch for free – unless you buy a pint down your local pub.

Where is Man City v Liverpool being played?

The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday 3rd January.

