The Reds, who beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day, have won their last three Premier League games after a hit and miss start to the season.

Liverpool host Leicester in the Premier League on Friday night, with Jurgen Klopp's men hoping to close the gap on Manchester United in fifth.

Liverpool can close the gap on United to just two points with another victory at Anfield on Friday and top off a brilliant week after securing the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo.

Leicester's form picked up before the World Cup break, with the Foxes winning four of their five games.

However, they couldn't get going against the high-flying Newcastle on Boxing Day, with Leicester losing 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester will likely be without star man James Maddison once again and they face an uphill task at Anfield.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 8pm on Friday 30th December 2022.

Liverpool v Leicester team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.



Liverpool v Leicester prediction

Liverpool will be full of confidence after their Boxing Day win at Aston Villa, coupled with the news of their new signing Cody Gakpo joining imminently.

Leicester are set to be without James Maddison again and it's hard to see the Foxes creating too much without the England man.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester (10/1 at bet365)

Liverpool v Leicester odds

