The Toon have won their last five outings in the league, with their last win coming against Chelsea at St James' Park last month. That victory moved them up to third in the table.

Newcastle will look to continue their winning run in the Premier League on Boxing Day as Eddie Howe's men travel to Leicester.

Newcastle, who have lost just once all season, have won eight of their 15 games – a tally only bettered by Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

They travel to Leicester, who struggled at the start of the Premier League campaign. However, their form turned around before the World Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' side won four of their last five games prior to the break to move them up to 13th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Newcastle?

Leicester v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Leicester v Newcastle team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Batman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Leicester v Newcastle prediction

Newcastle are full of confidence under Eddie Howe and they're in with a real shout of finishing in the top four.

They face a Leicester side who impressed prior to the World Cup, however, Newcastle should have too much for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Newcastle (9/1 at bet365)

Leicester v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (23/10) Draw (23/10) Newcastle (6/5)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

