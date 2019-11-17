Gareth Southgate may be willing to experiment now that a Euro 2020 place has been secured with James Maddison, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tyrone Mings all potential starters in Pristina.

England will still need to keep their wits about them after their first clash with Kosovo in Group A.

The underdogs scored in the first minute to spark a wild clash that ended 5-3 to England, with all of the goals coming within the first 55 minutes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kosovo v England game on TV and online.

What time is Kosovo v England?

Kosovo v England will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 17th November 2019.

How to watch Kosovo v England on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England will hope to finish off their campaign in style.

Several youngsters may be given the chance to prove themselves, but Gareth Southgate will still demand a victory.

Kosovo have been a surprise package in Group A and are still within a shout of qualification.

England should be wary, but should also get the job done.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-3 England