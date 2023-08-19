Now the focus shifts to their defence of the Scottish League Cup and a trip to Rugby Park, which can be a tricky task - as Rangers found out on the opening weekend of the season.

Killie beat Michael Beale's side 1-0 and then played out a goalless draw with Hearts last weekend, highlighting that they could be a tough nut for the visitors to crack on Sunday.

Celtic were 2-1 winners when the pair met in the semi-finals of the competition last season and will not want to underestimate their hosts as they bid to keep their hopes of consecutive trebles alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock v Celtic will take place on Sunday 20th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Kilmarnock v Celtic kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 2:45pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Celtic online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Kilmarnock v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kilmarnock v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Kilmarnock (5/1) Draw (4/1) Celtic (1/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.