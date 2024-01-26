Klopp will continue to manage Liverpool until the end of the 2023/24 season, at which point he will depart the club. This means his last game will be Liverpool v Wolves at Anfield on 19th May – unless Liverpool progress to either the FA Cup or Europa League final.

If they reach the final of the domestic cup competition, that would mean Klopp's final game is the Wembley showpiece on Saturday 25th May. However, if they don't reach the FA Cup final, but they do make it all the way in the Europa League, Klopp would bow out on Wednesday 22nd May at the Dublin Arena in Ireland.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

The news has taken the football world by storm, with one huge question remaining: why?

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with less than half of the season to go, meaning it could be a glittering end to the journey for the German boss.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details behind Jurgen Klopp's shock departure.

Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool due to, in his words, "running out of energy".

In an interview posted by Liverpool FC, he said: "It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

"I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

In an extended transcript of the chat, he said: "I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that's absolutely fine. I told the club already in November.

"In an ideal world I wouldn't have said anything to anybody until the end of the season, win everything and then say goodbye. That's not possible.

"In the world we are living in, it's not possible to keep things like this secret; it's maybe a surprise that we could keep it [a secret] until now."

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.