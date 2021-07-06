Italy v Spain prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 semi-final?

Euro 2020 semi-finals begin today with Italy and Spain eager to become the first finalist confirmed ahead of the huge showdown at Wembley this Sunday evening.

Both sides were placed in the same basket before Euro 2020 fixtures started. Neither were expected to bring the depth of France, the edge and experience of Portugal, the star quality of Belgium or the nous of Germany, yet here they both stand, having progressed beyond them all.

This is a tantalising clash between two growing forces hoping to restore some of their former glory. They have been among the finest teams in the competition so far and would deserve their place in the final of this topsy-turvy tournament.

The winner will face the victor of England v Denmark in the other semi-final taking place on Wednesday and we bring you our full prediction for the game to come below.

Here’s our prediction for Italy v Spain ahead of their game today.

Italy v Spain prediction

Ever since they strode onto the field against Turkey in that opening game looking resplendent in their regal kits, outshone only by their leader, the ultimate, refined gentleman, Roberto Mancini, Euro 2020 has simply felt like Italy’s tournament.

Of course, Turkey turned out to be among the most ill-judged ‘dark horses’ in football tournament history but Italy have proven themselves against far greater opposition, none more threatening than Belgium.

Kevin De Bruyne and co. were no match for the beautiful combination of experience and freshness that Italy have injected into this tournament, and they feel destined to reach that final game at Wembley.

Spain have wobbled. They have shown flashes of brilliance and moments of calamity. They are a good team, and have exceeded expectations given their turbulent entry to the competition, but they are still ripening. Give it another season or two and Luis Enrique will reap rewards, but right now, it’s Italy’s moment in the sun.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 Spain (11/1 at bet365)

Italy v Spain predicted team line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo.

When is Italy v Spain?

Italy v Spain will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday 6th July. You can watch it on BBC One with TV coverage starting at 7pm.

