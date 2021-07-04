What channel is England v Denmark Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England are one game away from their first major international final since the 1966 World Cup, but have it all to do to get past a resilient and inspired Denmark side at Wembley on Wednesday.

England are yet to concede from their five Euro 2020 fixtures this summer and head into this game as favourites against a Danish outfit that has grown into the tournament and sensationally stuffed Wales before edging past Czech Republic to reach the last four.

With Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg in their team, Denmark cannot be overlooked here.

But Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be confident his side can once again deliver in front of their home fans and finally get past the semi-final hurdle that has undone them on four occasions since ’66.

Raheem Sterling, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are on top form, while Harry Kane is truly back to his goalscoring best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Denmark on TV and online.

When is England v Denmark on TV?

England v Denmark will take place on Wednesday 7th July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

England v Denmark will kick off at 8pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

Which TV channel is England v Denmark on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on both BBC One and ITV from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Denmark online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Denmark team news

England: Bukayo Saka missed the Ukraine quarter-final after suffering a “slight knock” in training but should be available to Southgate here. Both Phillips and Declan Rice have had their yellow cards from earlier in the tournament wiped, so there is no danger of them missing the final through suspension via an innocuous booking.

Southgate should stick with Kane up top, with Jadon Sancho potentially starting again alongside Mason Mount and Sterling in a three-man band ahead of Phillips and Rice. The defence should remain the same.

Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand has fared well with his 3-4-2-1 formation that relies on Joakim Mæhle and Jens Stryger Larsen to bomb up and down the wings. The pair should start, with Delaney and Hojbjerg anchoring the midfield.

Dolberg will likely keep his spot up front ahead of Yussuf Poulsen, and have Damsgaard and Martian Braithwaite behind him. Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen and Jannik Vestergaard make up the back three.

England v Denmark odds

Our prediction: England v Denmark

England’s solidity in midfield and defence has earned them a deserved spot in the semi-finals and they are certainly favourites heading into this clash. But Denmark have proven capable of dismantling defences with Dolberg leading the line – and they will look to attack with gusto here.

Mæhle and Stryger Larsen’s influence on the flanks cannot be overlooked. Shaw and Kyle Walker could well be in for a long night. It is in the midfield that England must dominate – Phillips and Rice against Hojbjerg and Delaney will be an interesting contest.

Kane will likely keep Kjaer and Christensen busy, which means England’s best chance of a goal will probably come from the more flexible Sterling, Mount or Sancho (assuming they all start). Denmark will have their chances but England should produce more over the course of 90 minutes and make that count in the box. This could, at times, be end-to-end entertainment.

Our prediction: England 3-1 Denmark (18/1 at bet365)

