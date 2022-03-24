On Thursday, Roberto Mancini's side host North Macedonia at the Renzo Barbera in Palermo in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, with both sides battling for the chance to face either Portugal or Turkey for a place in the tournament in Qatar later this year.

It seems unthinkable that EURO 2020 champions Italy could not be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but that will be the case should they suffer defeat in either of their next two games.

Italy went unbeaten in World Cup European Qualifying Group C but their inability to turn draws into wins meant they finished behind Switzerland while surprise packages North Macedonia finished second in World Cup European Qualifying Group J, with only Germany ahead of them.

Ranked 61 places higher in the FIFA Rankings, the Azzurri will be the heavy favourites but Mancini and co. would be wise not to underestimate their opponents, who beat Germany last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v North Macedonia on TV and online.

When is Italy v North Macedonia?

Italy v North Macedonia will take place on Thursday 24th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v North Macedonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Wales v Austria on Thursday.

What TV channel is Italy v North Macedonia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Italy v North Macedonia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Italy v North Macedonia team news

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bastoni, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Belotti, Insigne

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Bardhi, Spirovski, Ademi; Churlinov, M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Italy v North Macedonia odds

Our prediction: Italy v North Macedonia

The absence of experienced Italian defensive duo Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci is a certainly blow for the hosts but Mancini will back his side to get the job done without them.

North Macedonia are in the play-offs on merit and are not to be taken lightly but we saw in EURO 2020 just how hard to beat this Italy side are.

They are unbeaten in 2022 World Cup qualifying and we can expect that to continue on Thursday evening – it would be a massive shock not to see them progress.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 North Macedonia (9/2 at Bet365)

