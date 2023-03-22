The Three Lions haven't beaten Italy in their last six clashes, including the Euro 2020 defeat at Wembley on penalties. England will be hoping to avenge that defeat on Thursday to kick off their qualifying campaign for the Euros next summer.

England's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign gets under way on Thursday night as Gareth Southgate's men travel to Naples to face off against Italy.

Southgate will be desperate for his England side to get over their World Cup quarter-final exit against France last year and they've got a straightforward Euro qualification group which includes Italy, Malta, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

It's also an important game for Harry Kane, who can become England's all-time leading scorer ahead of Wayne Rooney if he nets in Italy.

Roberto Mancini's Italy side failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar last year and they'll be desperate to book their place at Euro 2024 after winning the competition in 2020.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Italy v England.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 23rd March 2023.

Italy v England team news

Italy predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Verratti, Barella, Jorginho; Berardi, Retegui, Grifo.

England predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Grealish, Kane.

Italy v England prediction

It will likely be a tight affair, with neither Italy or England winning by more than one goal in their last 11 meetings.

Prior to Italy's 1-0 win in the Nations League last year, the previous four clashes have ended level.

Italy have quality throughout their side and while England are the better team, it will be tough to come away with a win in Naples.

Our prediction: Italy 1-1 England (5/1 at bet365)

Italy v England odds

