What channel is Hungary v France Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

France can book their spot in the last-16 of Euro 2020 with a victory over Hungary in their second Group F fixture.

Advertisement

With Didier Deschamps’ side overcoming Germany in a narrow 1-0 win last time out, Les Bleus will be looking to build momentum ahead of the knockout stages.

Hungary’s Euro 2020 fixtures don’t get any easier following their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Portugal in their opener as they aim to navigate their way through the ‘group of death’.

They won’t be able to qualify in the top two if they lose to France and Germany do not beat Portugal.

However, Hungary’s players will once again be inspired by their passionate fans, with the Puskas Arena the only one of the Euro 2020 stadiums allowing a maximum capacity of supporters.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hungary v France on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Hungary v France on TV?

Hungary v France will take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Hungary v France will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Hungary v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Hungary v France online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hungary v France team news

Hungary: Despite a 3-0 defeat to Portugal, Marco Rossi is likely to stick with the same 3-5-2 formation.

Captain Adam Szalai and Roland Sallai are expected to lead the line again.

France: Deschamps’ men came through the first match without any injury problems and the same starting XI can be expected here.

Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann form a frightening attacking trio up top.

Hungary v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hungary (9/1) Draw (17/4) France (3/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Hungary v France

It’s hard to look past a comfortable win for France in this one when you see the talent on show in France’s starting XI.

Having failed to get on the scoresheet against Germany, the likes of Mbappe and Benzema will see Hungary as the chance to begin the quest for the Golden Boot.

If Hungary’s defence thought Portugal’s attacking threat was dangerous, they’re about to endure an even tougher 90 minutes of backs-to-the-wall defending.

Our prediction: Hungary 0-4 France (14/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.