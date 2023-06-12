Stephen Kenny's side have played just one Euro 2024 qualifier so far, with Ireland losing 1-0 at home against last year's World Cup finalists France.

Republic of Ireland return to Euro 2024 qualifying action on Friday night as they travel to Greece.

While the result didn't go their way, Kenny's men put in a solid performance and it was Benjamin Pavard's second-half strike that proved the difference between the sides.

Ireland, who also won a friendly against Latvia in the last international break, face Greece on Friday before hosting Gibraltar on Monday night.

Greece, who are second in Group B compared to Ireland in fourth, have won their only Euro 2024 qualifier when they beat Gibraltar 3-0 in March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greece v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Greece v Republic of Ireland?

Greece v Republic of Ireland will take place on Friday 16th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Greece v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Greece v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Greece v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Xtra, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Greece v Republic of Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Greece v Republic of Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Greece (6/5) Draw (11/5) Republic of Ireland (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.