What channel is Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Germany are on the brink of securing their spot in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 fixtures, despite losing to France in their opening game.

Joachim Low’s side put in a dominant 4-2 performance over Portugal last time out to sit second in Group F going into the final round of group games.

Many had written off Hungary’s chances of qualifying from the ‘group of death’ but an incredible 1-1 draw with world champions France in their last match sees them in with a chance of progressing still.

Hungary sit bottom of the group on one point but a win over Germany could see them qualify depending on how France v Portugal plays out in the other Group F fixture.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v Hungary on TV and online.

When is Germany v Hungary on TV?

Germany v Hungary will take place on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Germany v Hungary will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Germany v Hungary on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Germany v Hungary online

You can also live stream the match via the iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Germany v Hungary team news

Germany: Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann and RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann remain doubtful, with the pair nursing injuries.

Leon Goretzka, who had some injury concerns prior to the tournament, made an appearance against Portugal and is expected to be fit.

Hungary: Coach Marco Rossi is likely to stick with the same side who drew with France, albeit for a change in strikers.

Striker Adam Szalai remains a doubt, so Freiburg forward Roland Sallai could lead the line once again and start.

Germany v Hungary odds

Our prediction: Germany v Hungary

Germany look to have found their eye for goal after putting four past Portugal and their strikers will see Hungary’s defence as a chance to score for fun.

But Hungary proved they are no walkover with their display against France and won’t make it easy for the Germans.

It’s unlikely Hungary will cause Germany too many problems at the back and the away side could be in for a difficult evening if they concede early on and the floodgates open.

Our prediction: Germany 3-0 Hungary (7/1 at bet365)

