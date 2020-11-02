Fulham sit rock-bottom with just a single point with their besieged defence unable to hold firm against top flight forwards.

West Brom have performed better on the whole with three draws to their name, but have failed to land killer blows to rack up all-important victories.

Both sides will see this as a huge opportunity to claim three points and fire themselves away from early danger.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Fulham v West Brom on TV?

Fulham v West Brom will take place on Monday 2nd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Brom on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Fulham v West Brom online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Fulham v West Brom team news

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is suspended after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace while Terence Kongolo, Josh Onomah and Kenny Tete are also out.

Joachim Anderson, a late transfer window signing, could feature after recovering from a pre-existing injury problem.

West Brom: Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu remain sidelined though Dara O'Shea could be passed fit to start.

Karlan Grant is off the mark for the Baggies and will be determine to provide the goals from the front that help keep West Brom afloat.

Our prediction: Fulham v West Brom

This could be a low-key exciting fixture. Both sides will be desperate for the win despite a perceived lack of star quality across their squads.

Much rests on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karlan Grant leading the line for each side – they need to be clinical.

The Baggies have performed well in some of their opening encounters, laying down the foundations for a victory here against a defence with huge question marks over it.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Brom

