The League One sides played out a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup fourth-round showdown which forced the replay. Promise Omochere put Fleetwood ahead before Josh Earl's own goal saw Sheffield Wednesday pull level.

Fleetwood host Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night with a place in the FA Cup fifth round up for grabs.

Sheffield Wednesday are flying in League One this season, with Darren Moore's men top of the league on goal difference, however they boast a game in hand on Plymouth in second.

They come into this one on the back of their 1-0 win against Plymouth on Saturday, with Callum Paterson's goal proving the difference.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, are 17th in the league and they've lost their last four games. Their dip in form has left them just three points above the relegation zone after 28 matches.

When is Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday?

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 7th February 2023.

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday odds

Fleetwood (3/1) Draw (13/5) Sheffield Wednesday (10/11)*

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have won seven of their last eight games and the only blemish on their record is the 1-1 draw in the previous FA Cup outing against Fleetwood.

They're rolling under Moore and they'll be confident of getting the better of the out-of-form Fleetwood.

Our prediction: Fleetwood 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday (15/2 at bet365)

