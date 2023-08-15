Gameweek 2 presents plenty of opportunities to claw back the early deficits, but try to keep your composure. The team you selected ahead of the season was selected with more than just 90 minutes in mind.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW2.

FPL transfer tips – GW2

Ben Chilwell (£5.6m, Chelsea): Chelsea remain an enigma. They looked volatile and defensively poor against Liverpool, but Chilwell made a big impression in an attacking sense.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m, Man Utd): Diogo Dalot owners (this one included...) will have been distraught to see AWB's name in lights ahead of United's clash with Wolves, but an accomplished display, capped off with a clean sheet and assist, means he should remain the favoured right-back for now.

James Maddison (£7.5m, Tottenham): Tottenham's centre of gravity has fallen deeper, from the talismanic Harry Kane, back to Maddison in the middle. He was at the heart of everything Spurs did going forward, and his set-pieces will bear plenty of assists over the course of the season.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m, Liverpool): It's tempting to race for an all-star XI full of players who scored on the opening day, but anyone who watched Salah at the weekend will know he looks sharp. He produced a stunning assist and was ruled narrowly offside after an ice cold finish. In the absence of KDB and Kane, Salah looks increasingly essential.

Yoane Wissa (£6.0m, Brentford): Ivan Toney's absence has opened a wide window for Wissa to prove his worth as a top-level forward. He looked dangerous against Spurs and will be hungry for more.

FPL injury news

Tyrone Mings: It's bad. Mings has reportedly suffered an ACL injury that could rule him out of the entire 2023/24 season. It's an awful, shocking injury for a resilient player who has shown immense character to return from major injuries in the past. In terms of FPL, the impressive Pau Torres looks certain to take over as starting centre-back for Villa.

Kevin De Bruyne: KDB is set for a routine few weeks on the sidelines with another hamstring injury. Bosses who opted for the Belgian midfielder were justified in doing so, but it's time to cut your losses and look elsewhere. Squeezing Salah into your team would be an ideal solution, especially if you can find spare budget by employing a cheaper striker such as Wissa or João Pedro.

Jurriën Timber: Timber has sustained a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for an indefinite period of time. While we don't have estimates, we do know that period will extend beyond GW2 - and that's a strong enough justification to sell. Arsenal's defence is a confusing place given Gabriel's absence from the first match, though William Saliba looks a safe bet.

