Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah will face the other player's robust defence, making the captaincy call a nightmare this week, as well as decreasing the clamour for Konstantinos Tsimikas, Darwin Núñez or Phil Foden.

With this in mind, we've looked elsewhere for our transfer tips, with teams such as Chelsea and Crystal Palace appearing to be increasingly attractive given their form and favourable fixtures respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW13.

FPL transfer tips – GW13

We run the rule over a midfield star returning from injury who could power your team up the league, as well as a potential bargain attacker with form on the rise.

Form, upcoming fixtures and expected goals/assists are among the metrics used to pick out a handful of gems for your consideration.

It's also never too early to plan for Christmas. The festive rush means games will soon come thick and fast with a bunch of match weeks in quick succession.

Given the temptation for rotation, it may be a wise move to stock your bench with at least one strong option who can step up to the plate.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out our picks.

