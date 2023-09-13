Emma Hayes's side, who also won the FA Cup and reached the Champions League semi-finals last campaign, beat Manchester United to the title by two points.

United, like Chelsea, only lost two of their 22 league games, and they'll be hoping to replicate that form to win their first ever WSL title.

Arsenal were 11 points behind Chelsea last time out in a below-par season for the Gunners. Jonas Eidevall will be demanding a response from his side, who have won the league three times since 2011.

Manchester City were fourth and level on points with Arsenal, which ended their streak of finishing in the top three for every season since 2015.

Aston Villa were the surprise package of last season's WSL, with Rachel Daly leading them to fifth by scoring 22 times, which saw her scoop the Golden Boot.

The likes of Everton, Liverpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will also be hoping to improve and close the gap on the top four.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all of the key dates for the FA Women's Super League 2023/24 season.

When does the FA Women's Super League 2023/24 season start?

The 2023/24 FA Women's Super League season gets underway on Sunday 1st October.

Chelsea begin their title defence with a home match against Tottenham, while Manchester United travel to Aston Villa.

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates and Manchester City travel to West Ham.

The season runs until Sunday 18th May, but will Chelsea be lifting the trophy once again? Or will we have a new winner of the WSL?

