When is the FA Cup final in 2022? Date, time and venue

Reigning champions Leicester City secured their first ever FA Cup title in 2021 thanks to a barnstorming effort from range that would've punched a hole in the Wembley stands had it not been for the net.

The FA Cup will always be the game everyone in the country wants to win. For all the money and prestige of the Premier League and continental competitions, the FA Cup remains a legendary trophy.

Just 20,000 fans were able to attend the game, but that's all set to change in 2022 with a full-house anticipated for the first time since the 2019 FA Cup final.

Manchester City and Liverpool will lay aside the title race for one weekend only as they duel for the place in the final – and a psychological boost once the league battle does resume for them.

Chelsea – fresh from a painful Champions League exit – will be determined to make the most of their last opportunity for silverware this season when they take on underdogs Crystal Palace in the second semi-final clash.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the details about the FA Cup final you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

What time is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will kick off at 5pm UK time, a primetime slot for a primetime game.

Expect a massive audience to spend their Saturday afternoon glued to the TV regardless of the competitors in the final showdown.

Where is the FA Cup final held?

Of course, the FA Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium, the national stadium and the only fitting place for a game of this magnitude.

A full capacity crowd of 90,000 is anticipated for the spectacle, with each team's allocation to be confirmed once the finalists are known.

How to watch the FA Cup final on TV

Great news for all! BBC and ITV boast joint exclusivity over the FA Cup TV rights from this season until 2024/25, meaning everyone can watch every FA Cup match of the season live on TV for free (so long as you have a TV licence).

Coverage details for the final will be confirmed and updated in due course.

