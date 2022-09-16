The England number one has been in inspired form this season and produced an eye-catching display in the Merseyside derby at the start of September but now faces a month out due to a thigh injury.

West Ham United will be hoping that the absence of Everton captain and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford can help tip the scales in their favour when they visit Goodison Park on Sunday.

Pickford's impressive performances have been key to Frank Lampard's side making themselves hard to beat in recent weeks but their five-game unbeaten run looks under threat following this latest injury blow.

West Ham will look to benefit when they travel up to the North West on Sunday, in one of a number of Premier League games allowed to go on this weekend despite some being postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After a slow start to the new campaign, David Moyes' side look to be on the up and a win at Goodison Park will lift the Hammers out of the relegation zone while 16th place Everton could do with putting a bit of distance between themselves and the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Everton v West Ham?

Everton v West Ham will take place on Sunday 18th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton predicted XI: Begovic; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Davies, Onana, Iwobi; Gray, Maupay, Gordon

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio

Everton v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Everton v West Ham

While Everton have become harder to beat in recent weeks, they remain winless in the Premier League this term and Pickford's absence may well be the difference maker against a West Ham side growing in confidence.

They were unfortunate to come away with nothing against Chelsea at the start of the month when VAR controversy cost them an equaliser and have used European football as a momentum builder.

The Hammers will head into this weekend's game having played twice since their last Premier League game while the hosts may be a bit rusty after 15 days without a competitive fixture.

Everton have been strong at Goodison Park recently but with Pickford missing and the recent postponements likely to have interrupted their rhythm, Sunday could belong to the visitors.

Our prediction: Everton 1-2 West Ham (10/1 at bet365)

