Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak have been forced to miss the tournament through injury, and are replaced by a Bristol City youngster and rising MLS star.

Boss Steve Clarke will be determined to extract a tune from his team in Germany with a tricky Group A situation ahead of them.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

Scotland squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers

ANGUS GUNN (SCOTLAND)

Norwich City shot-stopper Angus Gunn looks set to be Clarke's number one in Germany.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a strong season with the Canaries, and has impressed since switching allegiances from England to Scotland – keeping four clean sheets in nine appearances.

LIAM KELLY (MOTHERWELL)

Kelly is a man in demand. The 28-year-old, who started his career at Rangers, is set for a return to Ibrox this summer – but he will remain a Motherwell player during Euro 2024.

The goalkeeper's contract was set to expire at the end of June, but he has agreed to extend his deal to the end of the tournament to ensure Motherwell are eligible to claim a six-figure sum for releasing their player to feature in the tournament. Upon completion of the extension, he will become a free agent and likely to sign for Rangers.

ZANDER CLARK (HEARTS)

Veteran stopper Craig Gordon was dropped from the final squad, while his Hearts teammate Clark, who claimed the club jersey from him, has been selected.

Clark has made the No.1 shirt his own in 2023/24, but is unlikely to feature during the tournament.

Defenders

ANDY ROBERTSON (LIVERPOOL)

2023/24 may not have been Andy Robertson's finest in a Liverpool shirt, due in part to injury, but the 30-year-old's importance to the Scotland squad is beyond doubt.

Given extra freedom to get forward as a wing-back, the captain's bombing runs down the left flank are likely to be a vital weapon for the Scots at Euro 2024.

KIERAN TIERNEY (REAL SOCIEDAD)

Kieran Tierney is a trusted member of Clarke's first-choice backline, and is set to be a mainstay at left centre-back at the tournament, meaning he could hit 50 caps for his country if they can reach the knockout stages.

The defender spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad, and may have a bit of extra motivation as he looks to earn a move away from Arsenal this summer.

RYAN PORTEOUS (WATFORD)

Another that is likely to start against Germany in the tournament opener, Ryan Porteous made the right centre-back spot his own during Scotland's storming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A physical defender that is an asset in both boxes, the 25-year-old has been a regular fixture at Watford since his move from Hibs last January, but appears to save his best for the Tartan Army.

JACK HENDRY (AL-ETTIFAQ)

A towering presence at the heart of Scotland's backline who can pick a pass, Jack Hendry is expected to get the nod for the tournament opener.

He's been ever-present under Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq since his move last summer, but may have to adapt to facing Europe's best.

LIAM COOPER (LEEDS UNITED)

Despite being club captain, centre-back Liam Cooper has barely featured for promotion-chasing Leeds United in the Championship this term.

Even so, Clarke knows exactly what he'll get from the defender, who brings heaps of experience and is a fantastic dressing room presence.

GRANT HANLEY (NORWICH CITY)

Injuries have limited Grant Hanley to just 10 appearances for Norwich City this season, but he's a player that Clarke knows he can trust.

The central defender was sensational during Scotland's last major tournament, Euro 2020, but may well be one of the supporting cast this time around.

GREG TAYLOR (CELTIC)

A regular fixture in the Celtic side that won the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24, Greg Taylor provides Clarke with a very useful understudy to Robertson.

He doesn't offer quite the attacking output as the Liverpool man, but will be a reliable option off the bench at Euro 2024.

ANTHONY RALSTON (CELTIC)

With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson injured, Anthony Ralston looks set to be Scotland's first-choice option on the right side of defence at Euro 2024.

He's been a bit-part player for title winners Celtic this season, but has stepped up every time Brendan Rodgers has called on him and not looked out of place at international level previously.

ROSS MCCRORIE (BRISTOL CITY)

Ross McCrorie has enjoyed a strong finish to his debut season at Bristol City after missing months due to illness.

Capable of playing as centre-back, right-back, right wing-back, and in midfield, McCrorie's versatility could be a useful asset in Germany - but he'll likely go as an option on the right, given the injuries to Hickey and Patterson.

SCOTT MCKENNA (FREE AGENT)

McKenna is one of several free agents (or free agents to be) in Scotland's squad after being released by Nottingham Forest. The defender has not featured often for Forest since their return to the Premier League in 2022, despite playing a starring role during their Championship promotion season.

McKenna went on loan to Copenhagen in the back end of last season, where he featured 16 times in the Danish Superliga and gained two appearances in the Champions League against Manchester City.

Midfielders

BILLY GILMOUR (BRIGHTON)

Surely Scotland's most technically gifted player, diminutive midfielder Billy Gilmour offers something different from the majority of Clarke's options in the centre of the park.

The 22-year-old heads into the tournament after really establishing himself for Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton in 2023/24.

KENNY MCLEAN (NORWICH CITY)

Norwich City may not have won promotion, but 2023/24 has been another strong campaign for Kenny McLean, who was named their player of the year.

McLean is a classy operator in the centre of the park that is ultra-reliable and never seems to run out of gas - but might just find himself down the pecking order in midfield.

RYAN CHRISTIE (BOURNEMOUTH)

Ryan Christie has enjoyed a brilliant season for Premier League surprise package Bournemouth, and has barely missed a game for Scotland in recent years.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has used him in a deeper role this season, but he's a threat as both a goalscorer and creator when used further forward, so it will be interesting to see where he slots in for the Tartan Army.

CALLUM MCGREGOR (CELTIC)

The beating heart of Celtic's three consecutive title wins, Hoops captain Callum McGregor could prove to be a vital cog in Scotland's engine room.

He's shown his quality on the international stage in the past – scoring the Tartan Army's only goal at Euro 2020.

JOHN MCGINN (ASTON VILLA)

What a season it has been for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who played a vital role in helping Unai Emery's side finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

One of Scotland's best performers in recent years, the 29-year-old is a real goal threat, and will be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Germany game.

SCOTT MCTOMINAY (MANCHESTER UNITED)

Scott McTominay's form could be a major factor in whether Scotland can reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

His goals were central to the success of the Scots' qualifying campaign, and the Manchester United midfielder heads to Germany on the back of the finest goalscoring season (10 in 42 games) of his career, which bodes well.

STUART ARMSTRONG (SOUTHAMPTON)

Armstrong is an experienced head in the Scotland squad, and makes the cut for Euro 2024 following 42 appearances for Southampton during their Championship play-off winning campaign.

He has been linked with a move back to Celtic this summer, but will have his sights set on delighting Scotland fans first of all in Germany.

RYAN JACK (FREE AGENT)

The Rangers stalwart will depart the club this summer after barely featuring for the club in 2023/24. He may not feature at the Euros, but if brought on, he will be determined to place himself in the shop window.

Jack was injured for a large amount of 2023/24, but his experience behind-the-scenes could be invaluable.

Forwards

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND (HEARTS)

Lawrence Shankland will head to Euro 2024 oozing with confidence after being given the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award on the back of a 2023/24 campaign that saw him bag 31 goals and eight assists for Hearts.

Whether that will be enough to convince Clarke to start him in the tournament opener against Germany remains to be seen, as he's yet to really convince on the international stage.

JAMES FORREST (CELTIC)

Recalled to the Scotland squad after nearly three years away, James Forrest came up with some big goals in the title race after battling his way back into contention at Celtic.

Clarke will hope the 32-year-old, who can play across the forward line, can carry his brilliant form at the end of the domestic season into this summer's tournament.

CHE ADAMS (SOUTHAMPTON)

Adams scored 16 goals in 40 Championship games as Southampton completed an instant return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is likely to lead the line for the Scots at Euro 2024, though he has only found the net six times in 30 caps prior to the tournament.

TOMMY CONWAY (BRISTOL CITY)

What a ride Tommy Conway has experienced in his fledgling career so far. The Bristol City academy star made his debut for the club in 2021, became a first-team regular in 2022/23 and received his first call-up for Scotland on 4th June.

He has been called up following injury withdrawals from Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, and will be determined to make the most of his glorious opportunity.

LEWIS MORGAN (NEW YORK RED BULLS)

Every national team squad needs a wildcard option. Morgan earned two caps under Alex McLeish in 2018, but promptly vanished from the international scene.

The 27-year-old winger bounced from Celtic to Sunderland on loan before jetting off to play for Inter Miami in 2020 and 2021. He has since been replaced by... Lionel Messi... and currently plies his trade for New York Red Bulls, where he has scored nine goals in 16 appearances so far this term.

