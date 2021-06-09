Euro 2020 Fantasy Football tips – Best players to sign for your team

It may be the summer of 2021, but Euro 2020 is finally here and that means it’s time to get stuck into another Fantasy Football competition with your friends.

There’s no excuses for losing interest this time round as it’s a fairly straight forward month-long competition where you can earn bragging rights – at least until the gruelling 38-week Premier League campaign kicks off again.

If you thought Gareth Southgate had a tricky task in picking his 26-man squad then your job is to pick a squad of 15 players with a budget of €100m across the 51 Euro 2020 fixtures.

That doesn’t mean you can just pick the entire France squad either – you’re only allowed three players from each country in your squad.

To start picking your team head to UEFA’s website and join for free.

Selecting that perfect initial 15-man squad in the group stages is key to getting an early start and RadioTimes.com has picked out the key players you should be looking to include.

For each position we’ve selected an absolutely must-have, a best value for your money player and a budget pick. Plus, check out how to keep tabs on your progress by watching Euro 2020 on TV.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer – Germany (€6m)

If you’re looking for a decent goalkeeper who’ll be involved right through until the latter stages it’s hard to look past Neuer.

While a clean sheet is far from guaranteed against France and Portugal in their group games, there’s the potential for him to pick up extra points for saves made in these two.

Neuer saved two penalties for Bayern Munich last season and given how far he plays outside his box it’s hard to rule him out getting an assist at this year’s tournament.

Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark (€5m)

The Leicester shot-stopper played a starring role in the Foxes’ quest for FA Cup glory last season and looks to be a solid pick at Euro 2020.

Denmark will feel clean sheets against group opponents Finland and Russia are well within their capabilities and along with Belgium they should progress past Euro 2020 groups to the knockout stages.

Ugurcan Cakir – Turkey (€4.5m)

Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on the Trabzonspor goalkeeper following links to their club in recent months over proposed transfer.

Cakir – who notched an assist from a goal kick in a recent 2-0 friendly win over Moldova – will be looking to deliver some big performances with the world watching.

Italy, Wales and Switzerland feature in their group and Turkey will fancy their chances of progressing alongside the Italians.

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard – France (€6m)

While Gareth Southgate continues to keep England fans guessing over his right-back choice, Pavard has nailed down his starting spot in Didier Deschamps’ side.

Clean sheets will be expected from a talented France side but Pavard’s attacking threat is also key to selection here – remember that sweetest of strikes against Argentina in the 2018 World Cup?

With Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema leading the line up top, they’ll be relying on Pavard’s delivery and there’s plenty of assist points up for grabs there.

John Stones – England (€5.5m)

A guaranteed starter for the Three Lions who will be hoping to progress from their group with three clean sheets against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

Stones won’t be providing the assists from the wings but he is a threat from set-pieces and if Harry Maguire doesn’t feature, the Manchester City defender will be one of England’s biggest threats from corners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine (€5.5m)

Zinchencko might not necessarily be a ‘budget’ pick but he could be worth an outside gamble in a team that isn’t among the favourites to win the tournament.

The Manchester City defender often plays further forward for his national side as an attacking wing-back and took a penalty in their 4-0 win over Cyprus this week.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes – Portugal (€10.5m)

The Manchester United midfielder is among the priciest picks on the game but there’s good reason for it: goals, assists, penalties, the 26-year-old has got it all in his locker.

Still in doubt about whether he’s worth the money? His 244 points haul was the highest of any FPL player during the 2020/21 campaign.

Phil Foden – England (€8m)

Given Foden’s quality and performances this season, his €8m valuation could very well fall into our budget pick.

Foden has all the potential to become England’s star at the Euros and could find himself playing across a front three behind captain Harry Kane, which would boost his chances of finding the net.

The 21-year-old could pick up some big points hauls in the group stages with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic as England’s first three matches.

Youri Tielemans – Belgium (€6.5m)

Belgium remain the world’s highest ranked team heading into the Euros and players of Tielemans’ quality are the reason why.

While it would be easy to select Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m), there is good value in regular starter Tielemans who proved last season he has the eye for a pass and the power to strike from distance.

With Romelu Lukaku in sensational form last season for Inter Milan he’ll be looking to the likes of Tielemans to provide him with the balls on the international stage that make his job easier up top.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe – France (€12m)

Mbappe will leave a big dent in your budget but he’s also going to have a big impact on any defence he comes up against over this next month.

The PSG forward bagged four goals in the 2018 World Cup as France triumphed in Russia and the 22-year-old has only got better since then.

It will be interesting to see how he links up with Karim Benzema and any tips the Real Madrid veteran has passed onto him could make for frightening results in the coming weeks.

Alvaro Morata – Spain (€9m)

Morata might well have come in for plenty of stick during his time at Chelsea but he’s the man leading the line for Spain this summer.

His international record stands at 19 goals in 40 matches and with Spain’s talented midfield on hand to provide him assists, he certainly won’t be short of chances.

Burak Yilmaz – Turkey (€8m)

If Turkey go far in the tournament then Yilmaz could well be a Golden Boot contender.

He heads into the competition off the back of guiding Lille to the Ligue 1 title in which he contributed 16 goals and five assists.

After playing their first game against Italy in the Euro 2020 opener he’ll be hoping to push on with big point hauls against Wales and Switzerland.

