Harry Kane will captain the side, while other big-name players in the squad include the likes of Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar – as the countdown continues to the beginning of the tournament.

James Maddison, Ben White and Callum Wilson are among the more intriguing selections given their relative lack of game time under Southgate.

Manchester City duo Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are both included despite suffering from fitness problems, though Reece James is among the stars missing through injury.

England kick-off their campaign against Iran on Monday 21st November, while their other Group B clashes see them face off against the USA and Wales on 25th November and 29th November respectively.

You can find the full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

