If Denmark don't beat Serbia in the other Group C clash, England will reach the knockout stages regardless of their result.

Southgate and his players came under immense criticism after the Denmark draw, with England looking lacklustre and out of ideas on Thursday evening. England talisman Harry Kane, who scored The Three Lions' goal, was singled out after a poor performance, with the Bayern Munich man being substituted with 20 minutes left.

England will be desperate to respond, however, it won't be an easy task against Slovenia. Matjaz Kek's side drew with Denmark in their group opener and they looked set to beat Serbia last time out before Luka Jovic's 95th minute goal saw the clash end 1-1. A win for Slovenia could actually see them top Group C.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for England v Slovenia at Euro 2024.

England v Slovenia predictions

England have failed to play anything remotely close to free-flowing and attacking football, despite the quality in Southgate's squad.

While The Three Lions should get the job done, we're expecting a tight affair against Slovenia as England struggle to find a rhythm in Group C.

RadioTimes.com says... England 1-0 Slovenia

