The Three Lions' leading lights including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have struggled to hit top form in Germany, and there have been calls for changes to be made to the starting XI.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

England's lack of creativity and ponderous play was evident in the goalless draw with Slovenia, but impressive cameo performances from Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Gordon will have the trio hoping to earn a promotion to the starting XI.

More like this

Slovakia punched their ticket to the round of 16 stage by finishing as one of the best third-placed teams after earning four points from three games in Group E.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for England v Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

England v Slovakia team news

Phil Foden left the England camp to attend the birth of his third child, but should be back in time to continue in the starting XI. Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier are expected to be fit despite managing their workloads, while Luke Shaw returned to full training and could be available from the bench.

Midfielder Ondrej Duda limped off with cramp during Slovakia's 1-1 draw with Romania on Wednesday, but will be fit to keep his place in Francesco Calzona's starting line-up. Striker David Strelec took Róbert Boženík's spot in the XI for that match but the latter could return.

England v Slovakia predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.