The Three Lions entered the tournament with a degree of pessimism shrouding the side despite following Nations League relegation, despite making the Euro 2020 final.

England take on Senegal in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16 with a growing weight of expectation on their shoulders.

However, emphatic victories over Iran and Wales, either side of a tepid yet solid draw with USA, paired with shock defeats for other potential champions have raised hopes of England going deeper into the competition than many had previously thought.

Marcus Rashford has bagged three goals in the tournament so far to put him joint-highest in the World Cup 2022 top scorers list, while Harry Kane has recorded the most assists at World Cup 2022 so far.

Senegal are without key man Sadio Mane for this tournament, though Ismaila Sarr and a strong supporting cast have made up for his absence.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly scored the crucial goal to dispatch Ecuador and send the African nation cruising through to this encounter with Gareth Southgate's England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Senegal on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is England v Senegal?

England v Senegal will take place on Sunday 4th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Senegal kick-off time

England v Senegal will kick off at 7pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is England v Senegal on?

England v Senegal will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream England v Senegal online

You can also live stream the England v Senegal game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

England v Senegal referee

The referee for England v Senegal is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

England v Senegal radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Check out our World Cup on radio guide for details, frequencies and more.

England v Senegal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (8/15) Draw (11/4) Senegal (13/2)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

England v Senegal prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full England v Senegal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.