The Three Lions came through Group B relatively unscathed with a 6-2 victory over Iran and 3-0 thumping of Wales either side of a goalless draw with a spirited USA side.

England enter the knockout phase of World Cup 2022 with escalating expectations as they prepare to face Senegal in the Round of 16.

Gareth Southgate will be keen to keep his squad grounded, but fans are right to be getting excited with Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka among the attacking stars bristling at this tournament.

Senegal enjoyed a smash-and-grab qualification after defeating Ecuador to leapfrog the South Americans and finish second in Group A.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for England v Senegal in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

When is England v Senegal?

England v Senegal will kick off at 7pm on Sunday 4th December 2022.

England v Senegal team news

England predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Senegal predicted line-up: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Ciss, Gueye; Ndiaye, Loum, Sarr; Dia



England v Senegal prediction

England have all the tools to beat any team in this tournament. They are the joint-top scorers in this competition so far alongside Spain with goals coming from a host of sources.

Harry Kane is yet to get off the mark, but three assists to his name prove his immense quality as a playmaker with plenty of threats buzzing around him.

Many were concerned about England's defensive robustness going into this tournament, but Harry Maguire has silenced his critics to put in a handful of massive performances so far, while John Stones has quietly gone about his business as one of England's finest performers so far.

Senegal will offer more threat than anyone England have faced so far, but England will respond with a far greater armoury and give the African side plenty of problems to deal with.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Senegal (11/2 at bet365)

England v Senegal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (8/15) Draw (11/4) Senegal (13/2)*

