This is the Lionesses' first home game since being crowned Euro 2022 champions and fans will pack into the Bet365 Stadium to pay tribute to their silverware-laden heroes.

England wrap up their Women's World Cup qualifying campaign with a homecoming clash against Luxembourg.

England have demolished their group and confidently qualified for the 2023 World Cup already. They have won all nine games so far, scored an eye-watering 70 goals in those matches and are yet to concede.

Boss Sarina Wiegman will be determined to keep the winning mentality flowing and will demand full focus on this encounter, even though it is a dead rubber.

Luxembourg have nothing to play for and will finish fourth in the group table barring a 16-goal swing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Luxembourg on TV and online.

When is England v Luxembourg?

England v Luxembourg will take place on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Luxembourg will kick off at 7:30pm.

This is the final game of the Women's World Cup qualifiers for the Lionesses.

What TV channel is England v Luxembourg on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7pm.

Women's Euro 2022 was broadcast on free-to-air TV and swept up the nation into Lioness fever, so you can expect that to continue into the World Cup.

How to live stream England v Luxembourg online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Luxembourg odds

Our prediction: England v Luxembourg

Wiegman has already spoken to the press to say her side will not go easy on their minnow opponents in this one. She will, rightly, demand a full throttle performance and that can only spell doom for the visitors.

Our prediction: England 5-0 Luxembourg

