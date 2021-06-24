What channel is England v Germany Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England’s campaign to win Euro 2020 faces is sternest challenge yet as Germany rock up at Wembley for the next of their Euro 2020 fixtures hoping to rumble their old rivals once again at a summer tournament.

The Three Lions may have beaten West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final but memories of that victory have faded. The majority of England fans do remember, however, the penalty-shootout defeats of the 1990s and the humiliating loss to the Germans during the 2010 World Cup.

England have everything to their advantage: they’re effectively at home, are yet to concede from three games and arguably have a better set of individual talents than Germany. But pressure and expectation is also on this England side – and that could weigh on them.

Germany survived the ‘Group of Death’ despite a dramatic late draw with Hungary in their final game that ensured safe passage to the knockout stage.

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Robin Koch in the team, there’s no shortage of familiar faces for English fans watching at home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

When is England v Germany on TV?

England v Germany will take place on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

England v Germany will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is England v Germany on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Germany online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Germany team news

England: Gareth Southgate has plenty of options up front and is likely to stick with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, and potentially include Mason Mount following his few days in COVID-19 isolation.

Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker should remain at full-back, while the boss may opt to keep Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in midfield. Jack Grealish may also keep his spot in the XI.

Germany: Jonas Hofmann (knee) and Lukas Klostermann (hamstring) are unlikely to feature here, while boss Joachim Low has a decision to make over Thomas Muller, who didn’t feature against Hungary because of a knee injury.

Serge Gnabry should start up top with Leroy Sane and Havertz off the main man. We may see Chelsea’s Werner make an appearance off the bench, while Iklay Gundogan and Toni Kroos should anchor the midfield.

England v Germany odds

Our prediction: England v Germany

England are likely to set out in a more defensive style than many fans would like, with the possibility of Jordan Henderson joining Rice and Phillips in midfield, rather than replacing one of them. And, what with Kane managing just one shot on target all tournament, much of the attacking promise may fall on Grealish or Sterling’s shoulders.

Thankfully for England, their defence is strong and Germany may struggle to break through a midfield consisting of Rice and Phillips. The test, then, will be on who commands that middle third and is able to turn the game in their team’s advantage.

At Wembley and with spirits high, England can do this but it won’t necessarily be pretty. Indeed, we could be in for a tense affair where the Three Lions finally put their German hoodoo to bed in extra time.

Our prediction: England 1-0 Germany AET (10/1 at bet365)

